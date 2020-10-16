WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.51 million.WNS also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.33-2.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

WNS stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

