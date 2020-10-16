WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.56 and last traded at $87.56. Approximately 723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

