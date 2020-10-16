WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. Approximately 19,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 133,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 555.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

