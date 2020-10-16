WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. Approximately 19,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 133,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 555.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

