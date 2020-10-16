WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.38. 6,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $336,000.

