WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.75. 12,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 19,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Get WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 349.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.