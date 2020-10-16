WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 20.96% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

