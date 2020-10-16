WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,851,000.

