WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.98. 3,047 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVEM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 54.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period.

