WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 5,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.55% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.