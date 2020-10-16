WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.21. 10,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

