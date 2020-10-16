Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by 143.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,620.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.