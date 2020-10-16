William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

BDSI opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.53. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

