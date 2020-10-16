White Gold (CVE:WGO) PT Raised to C$3.20

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.

WGO opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22. White Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that White Gold will post -0.0206742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

