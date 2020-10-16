Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton’s current year earnings estimates have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s estimated attributable production is now projected between 655,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO"s) and 685,000 GEOs for 2020. It expects mining operations to continue through the remainder of the year without any major interruptions. The company’s long-term production forecast remains unchanged at 750,000 GEOs per year on average between 2020 and 2024. Wheaton's mine expansion activities, strong cash position, operating cash flows along with available credit capacity provide scope for investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. Moreover, Wheaton’s focus on lowering debt levels, growing its high-quality portfolio of assets as well as a bullish precious metals markets will drive growth.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,327,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

