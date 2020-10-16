Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.42 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,420,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,209.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,795.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

