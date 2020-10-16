Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 761 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

