Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Up 416.7% in September

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 83.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.