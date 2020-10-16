Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the September 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

WNARF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Western Areas has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

