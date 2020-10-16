West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WST. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE:WST opened at $291.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.46. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $2,990,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

