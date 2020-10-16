WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WJRYY shares. Mizuho cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WEST JAPAN RWY/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.31. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

