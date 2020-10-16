WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 319.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
WFAFY stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR
