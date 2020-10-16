Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to “Overweight”

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.32.

CAT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.04. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

