Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.25. 75,260,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 41,620,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

