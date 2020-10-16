Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 324,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 49,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.