Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 8.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

