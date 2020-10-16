Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $239.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Watsco by 86.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.