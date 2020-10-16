Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.