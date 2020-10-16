VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.06

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.06 and traded as high as $31.50. VSE shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 14,612 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $168.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 3,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

