Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 18,802 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

