Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 18,802 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

