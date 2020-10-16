Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.47. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.