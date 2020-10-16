VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. VF updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $1.20 EPS.

VF stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 147,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,625. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

