VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

VF has increased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

