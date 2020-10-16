Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.32. Vermillion shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 368,136 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vermillion stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 147.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vermillion worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

