Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

