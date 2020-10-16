VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC) Trading Up 1.6%

VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62). Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.23. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

