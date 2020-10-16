VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Shares Down 2.7%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.