Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $225.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.28.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $308.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.09. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $312.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.