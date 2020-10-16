Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 261 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $433,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00.

VEEV stock opened at $308.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.09. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $312.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

