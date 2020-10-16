Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VEEV stock opened at $308.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $312.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average is $233.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 149.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $3,609,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

