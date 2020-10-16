Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

VEC stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vectrus has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vectrus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

