Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,000 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VBLT stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

