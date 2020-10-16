Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Shares Up 0.9%

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €116.00 ($136.47) and last traded at €115.40 ($135.76). Approximately 91,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €114.40 ($134.59).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.25 ($127.35).

Get Varta AG (VAR1.F) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.92.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.