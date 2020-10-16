Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.13 and last traded at $88.13. Approximately 24 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

