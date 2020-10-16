Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

