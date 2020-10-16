USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.19. 73,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 13,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.