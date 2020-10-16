Unity Software Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unity Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on U. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of U opened at $91.43 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.