United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Up 2%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.96. 880,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,584,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

