United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading Up 9.1%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,139,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 532,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.