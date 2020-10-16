United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

UPS stock opened at $174.04 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $43,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

