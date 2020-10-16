United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Up 215.0% in September

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UAHC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. United American Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.